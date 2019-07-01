Fort Bragg medical sergeant dies in Afghanistan

This undated image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, who died Sunday, June, 30, 2019, of non-combat injuries in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. Robbins, 31, from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group. (U.S. Army via AP)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army says a medical sergeant has died from non-combat injuries in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command issued a statement saying that Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died Sunday in Helmand Province. The 31-year-old was from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group.

The news release provided no more information about the cause of death.

Robbins joined the Army in 2006 and deployed to Iraq the following year with the 101st Airborne Division.

After completing Special Forces qualification, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and this year with Special Operations.