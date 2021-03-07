Fort Bragg officials ask community to send letters to WWII, Vietnam veteran in hospital

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN)– The Fort Bragg community is rallying behind one of their own who is currently in the hospital.

Rock Merritt is a World War II paratrooper who jumped into Normandy and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

He also fought in Vietnam and went on to serve as the First Command Sergeant Major of the 18th Airborne Corps. Fort Bragg said he’s the only soldier to hold the position twice.

Fort Bragg officials are asking the community to send letters of encouragement for Rock as he’s in the hospital.

His condition is not being made public, but Fort Bragg officials said he does not have COVID-19.

Letters can be sent to the below address:

XVIII Airborne Corps PAO

2175 Reilly Road, Stop A

Fort Bragg, NC 28310