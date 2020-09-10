Officials ID Fort Bragg Paratrooper killed during airborne training

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) A Fort Bragg Paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division died during airborne training operations at Fort Stewart, Georgia on Wednesday.

Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon, 20, of Marrero, Louisana, was an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn Div. when his parachute malfunctioned while participating in an airborne training operation. The incident is under investigation.

“Pfc. Cruz De Leon was a dedicated Soldier who believed in continuously honing his craft and contributing every day to our mission. He was an outstanding Paratrooper and friend whose actions assisted with the success of our unit. We are ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Molly, commander of the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

Cruz De Leon was assigned as a grenadier and radio-transmitter operator (RTO) for Alpha company.

“Cruz was a great Soldier, always made everyone laugh when everyone was down, constantly raising the team’s morale. He consistently strived to better himself and was always there for his battle buddies,” said Spc. Brandon Arnold, Weapons Squad Team Leader.

Cruz De Leon, a three-time volunteer, enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 2019 and reported to his first duty assignment at Fort Bragg in October of 2019.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

He is survived by his parents.