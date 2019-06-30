Fort Bragg soldier dies in Harnett County motorcycle crash

SPOUT SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — An active-duty Fort Bragg soldier died in a motorcycle crash in Harnett County early Saturday, officials say.

The crash happened just before 2:20 a.m. on Nursery Road, which is about two miles east of the Spout Springs community, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Robert James Stevens III, 29, of Spring Lake died in the crash, said Trooper E.A. Barrera.

Stevens was an infantryman stationed at Fort Bragg, Barrera said.

The wreck happened as Stevens was driving his motorcycle around a small curve at a “high rate of speed,” Barrera said.

Stevens’ motorcycle went of the road and hit a broken down car that was also off the road, troopers said.

Stevens died at the scene.

Troopers estimated he was traveling around 90 mph during the wreck.

The disabled car was five feet off the road and broke down around 9 p.m. Friday, according to Barrera. A Harnett County deputy helped a woman driver move the car off the road, Barrera said.