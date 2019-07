Duplin County Animal Services says a fox tested positive for rabies.

It was on or around the Fountaintown Road area in Chinquapin.

Animal Services had a rabies clinic scheduled for Saturday from 9am-12pm so you can get your pets vaccinated.

There is another one planned for September 28th from 9am-12pm at the Calypso Recreation Ball Park.

It does cost $5 to get your pet vaccinated.