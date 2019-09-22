Franklin Graham to visit Greenville in October

Rev. Franklin Graham will make a stop in Greenville in October as a part of his ‘Decision America’ Tar Heel State Tour.
Graham will be at the Pitt County Fairgrounds on October 2nd.
The event begins at 7pm and is free to the public.
On Graham’s website, it says: “Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this free event with music from Jeremy Camp and a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Gates open at 5:30pm. No tickets required.”
Keep in mind, at the fairgrounds, a few things aren’t allowed, including:
- Glass Bottles/glass containers not allowed
- Pets not allowed
- Coolers not allowed
- Alcoholic beverages not allowed
- No open fires
- No camping
- No drones
Graham, who is the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, will be making eight stops in NC in October.
Including, Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte, and Asheville.
