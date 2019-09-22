Franklin Graham to visit Greenville in October

In this May 1, 2018, photo, the Rev. Franklin Graham listens during an interview about his latest book “Through my Father’s Eyes,” about his father the late evangelist Billy Graham in New York. Billy Graham’s oldest son, Franklin, says his new book about his father is meant to share lessons he learned from the man […]

Rev. Franklin Graham will make a stop in Greenville in October as a part of his ‘Decision America’ Tar Heel State Tour.

Graham will be at the Pitt County Fairgrounds on October 2nd.

The event begins at 7pm and is free to the public.

On Graham’s website, it says: “Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this free event with music from Jeremy Camp and a message of hope from Franklin Graham. Gates open at 5:30pm. No tickets required.”

Keep in mind, at the fairgrounds, a few things aren’t allowed, including:

Glass Bottles/glass containers not allowed

Pets not allowed

Coolers not allowed

Alcoholic beverages not allowed

No open fires

No camping

No drones

Graham, who is the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, will be making eight stops in NC in October.

Including, Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte, and Asheville.

