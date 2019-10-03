Franklin Graham’s “Decision America” tour comes to Greenville

Evangelist Franklin Graham brought his “Decision America” Tar Heel State 8 city tour to Greenville.

He preached Wednesday at The Pitt County Fairgrounds.

Rev. Graham in Greenville.

There were a few thousand people out there at the fairgrounds, many saying they were looking for inspiration.

It was a service that started with prayer for our country.

Rev. Franklin Graham prays for our countries leaders.

Graham said, “Lord please bless President Trump, Vice President Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer.”

The service quickly turned into a service dedicated to helping people get closer to their faith.

Freddy Pierce came to the event from Goldsboro, in fact — he says he cleared his schedule so he can be at all 8 events.

Pierce said, “I did that because I’m in awe when I see these miracles happen, I’m talking about things you wouldn’t believe.”

When asked about Greenville, Graham said, “I’ve waited 21 years to go back to B’s BBQ, went there and they were closed. So, I got Sam Jones and it was very good but I wanted B’s.”

Even though the tour is focused on faith, there’s no denying Graham’s support of President Trump.

WNCTs Dillon Huffman’s full interview with Rev. Franklin Graham.

We did ask him his thoughts on democrats looking to impeach the president, which he said is just dirty politics.

We’re told there was a group of protestors outside Tuesday’s event in Fayetteville.

We didn’t see any protesters in Greenville, but, a group of pastors did reach out to WNCT saying they are against Franklin’s saying President Trump upholds Christian values.

Wilmington is the next stop on the tour, then Raleigh, Greensboro, Hickory, Charlotte, and Asheville.

