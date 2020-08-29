Grocery giveaway in Winterville highlights local need for food

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Winterville’s Faith Assembly Church teamed up with a relief organization called Convoy of Hope to get free groceries to people who are in need.

Each car that pulled through Faith Assembly’s Church parking lot received up to four grocery bags of non perishable food items. Items like pasta, drinks, peanut butter, potatoes, and more were given to people by church volunteers as they sat in their cars.

Pastor Steve Evans says the event was supposed to begin at 10am, but because cars were lined down Corey Road and blocking traffic, they had to begin the event at 9:30am.

Evans says this highlighted the local need for groceries.

“You enter into things like this always with the anticipation to be a blessing to others. In turn, what you receive out of the process is so much more than you could’ve ever given away,” said Evans.

Pastor Evans isn’t sure when the church will hold another grocery give away, but they’re all working with the community to figure out how they can help.

