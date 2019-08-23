Friends, supporters to celebrate NC’s man

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Dontae Sharpe enters a Pitt County courtroom to the cheers of his family after a judge determined he could be set free on a $100,000 unsecured bond on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Greenville, N.C. Sharpe, a North Carolina man who maintained his innocence even as he served a life sentence for a murder he didn’t commit said Thursday that he got his strength in prison from God and his mother. (Deborah Griffin/The Daily Reflector via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Friends and supporters of North Carolina man freed after spending more than half his life in prison for a murder he didn’t commit are holding a celebration.

Friends of Dontae Sharpe are gathering Friday afternoon at Philippi Church of Christ in Greenville. Various advocacy groups are holding the event for the 44-year-old Sharpe, who was freed Thursday.

Sharpe was serving a life sentence for the 1994 murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe during a drug deal in Greenville. A judge ordered a new trial after an evidentiary hearing Thursday in Pitt County court. Prosecutors then said they wouldn’t pursue a retrial, and Sharpe was released.

The NAACP advocated for the release Sharpe, who says he rejected lighter sentences that required him to admit guilt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV