Frozen COVID-19 tests? Winter temps could be trouble for federal at-home kits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 rapid tests that the government is mailing out are coming in the middle of winter and that could be problematic.

There’s concern the freezing temperatures might affect the liquid content of those tests.

Shipping conditions are the biggest concern when it comes to at-home rapid tests They could sit in your mailbox in freezing temperatures or be frozen on their way to your house.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia received his package of four home tests kits earlier in the week. It was shipped from Topeka, Kansas, in late January and took a week or two to arrive.

Weather conditions showed freezing conditions were the norm in Topeka for most of January during the shipping period.

The home testing kits contain a liquid reagent to be used with the test. It is susceptible to freezing, especially sitting in an unheated 18-wheeler or the back of a postal truck waiting to make it to its destination.

“I would say it’s probably OK. What is more dangerous is a what we call cycles — a freeze, a thaw, a freeze, a thaw. Something like that is not good,” said Thomas Denny, professor and Chief Operation Officer of the Duke Vaccine Institute.

Denny said the test units have a control line that shows up when you take the test and that will indicate a problem.

“If the control line develops a red or blue color, most likely everything is fine,” he said.

Should you trash the entire batch that was sent if the kit isn’t working?

“The first thing I would do would do is re-read the instructions on how to take the test,” Denny said.

If a second attempt also fails, he said to buy a new test kit.

The kits also said you need to store them at home between 36 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit. However, they won’t last indefinitely.

“Look at the instructions on the kit to see when it expires,” Denny said.

The kits Sbraccia received said they were good until July 23, 2022. He wanted to know if that’s an absolute cutoff day or a recommended time frame.

“I would generally say don’t use a test kit if it’s outside the expiration window,” Denny said.

Denny emphasized that it’s really important to follow the directions in those tests very carefully.

He said some of the test kits he’s used at home with his own family have directions which are less than easy to follow, so take your time and do it right.

The FDA has also issued guidance about frozen test kits on its website.