SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fruit Stripe Gum, with its bold colors and short lasting flavor, is being discontinued after 50 years on the market.

According to Food & Wine, the Fruit Stripe’s manufacture, Ferrara Candy, said the gum is being discontinued.

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns,” a Ferrara Candy representative said in a statement.

Fruit Stripe Gum, was invented in the 1960s by James Parker. It later introduced a zebra mascot named Yipes, and the slogan “Yipes! Stripes!”

Fruit Stripe Gum may still be available in certain stores where it remains in stock.