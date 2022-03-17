JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is working to put in three fuel farms to store gas for county vehicles.

Director of vehicle maintenance for the county, Tony Padgett, said these fuel farms will come in handy when it comes to natural disasters or fuel price spikes.

“We burn over 1,000 gallons a day. Our fleet does, that’s all of the Onslow County fleet,” Padgett said. “This is gonna be a great savings.”

He said the county got the idea for the fuel farms following Hurricane Florence.

“When you have a storm like that, rescue is a big deal,” said Padgett. “We had a hard time because everybody lost power, and we could not get fuel to keep our fleet going.”

He said that buying fuel in bulk will help cut down the cost.

“It will save us several, probably 15 cents on gas and 20 cents on diesel, you know, from what the pump is charging now by buying in bulk and helps and saves the taxpayers money,” said Padgett.

And the project costs will even out over time.

“Commissioners have been putting money aside every year for things like this, which helps the needs of the people,” said Padgett. “Fuel farms are designed that they should pay for themselves over seven years.”

He adds county agencies are very excited to get these fuel farms into use.

“This is gonna make it so much easier. And you know, it’s gonna be a long term … we’re gonna use it every day,” said Padgett.

Two of the three fuel farms will be completed and ready to pump gas in late April.