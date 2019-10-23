Fun-run promotes anti-bullying at W.H. Robinson Elementary School

Bullying impacts students of all ages and W.H. Robinson Elementary school in Winterville is working to combat the problem with an anti-bullying fun run.

The goal of the fun run is to promote kindness and teach kids about the negative impact of bullying.

“Bullying can effect our students in many different ways a lot of times students, they keep things on the inside so you’ll see students shy away from being involved in events you’ll see students not able to function properly in the classrooms, that they’re not ready to do their classwork and you’ll also see students um ct out against it,” explains PTA member Latoya Sahadeo.

Students joined together to learn new skills and had the opportunity to run together in a stand against bullying.

In today’s society social media platforms are very popular among adolescents.

Donetta Gates is the physical education teacher at the school and she led the fun run.

“They have interactions outside of school and if they start with the kindness and being nice and not bullying in school, they can portray that to the world that they live in through the internet through texting phone calls and everything outside of school,” she says.

Teachers and staff believe that it’s vital to promote anti-bullying at an early age.

Staff encourages students or parents to reach out if they are experiencing any type of bullying.

This will not be the last anti bullying event at the school. PTA members say this is something they anticipate on bringing back every year.