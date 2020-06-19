Funding for ECU’s Brody School of Medicine passes House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

On June 18th, funding for major updates to ECU’s Brody School of Medicine was passed on the state House floor in a 113 to 4 vote.

This is an addition to a 2020 statewide bond referendum for education and infrastructure that’s been proposed.

Pitt County Representative Perrin Jones spoke on the matter to help get money for the school.

Brody School of Medicine is currently the only medical school in Eastern North Carolina, and Representative Perrin argues there aren’t enough medical professionals in the area to reach demands.

After passing on the House floor, the bill must now go through the Senate and then President Trump before it can become enforced.