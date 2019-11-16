Future ECU nurses and physicians collaborate in disaster simulation

Students in ECU’s College of Nursing accelerated BSN program along with first and second year students in the Brody School of Medicine are coming together to collaborate and learn in a simulated disaster.

Accelerated nursing student Cesilee Holdsworth explains the event, “we have med students as well as nursing students who are having to go through and triage patients as if it was a mass casualty. Today our scenario we have done a school shooting explosion and they are coming in kind of after the fact and trying to establish those good leadership skills.”

School shootings are a big issue for nurses and physicians, this simulation is conducted to help the students learn ways to develop a plan of action in these high intense situations.

However, the disaster casualty simulation was not the only activity offered to students.

There were different stations set up throughout ECU’s health sciences building to help students teach and learn from each other.

“we have the nursing students teaching the med students IV while we have the med students teaching the nursing students IO which are different access for forearm drugs and stuff like that,” says student doctor Sahil Dayal.