CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Starting Monday, the price of a gallon of gas at hundreds of Sheetz stations will be $1.99.

The gas station chain said the discount will last through next Monday, Nov. 28. Only the price of Unleaded 88 is being dropped, so the deal is only available at the 368 locations Sheetz sells that type of gasoline.

The $1.99 price falls below the typical price of gas at the moment. According to tracking by AAA, the national average is currently $3.66 per gallon. Even the cheapest state for gas, Texas, still has an average of $2.99.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles, Sheetz explained.

Unleaded 88 has the same makeup as Unleaded 87, except 88 contains 5% more ethanol. Sheetz added that Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and is better for car engines than 87. (You should check your car manual before deciding which type of gasoline to fuel up with.)

Sheetz bills itself as a restaurant and convenience store chain and has more than 600 locations across six states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of the company, in a press release. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

To see if your local Sheetz has the offer, you can check the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Those interested in saving even more can also sign up as a My Sheetz Rewardz member on the Sheetz app using code FUELUP88 during the promotion. Those who do so will receive 500 points when they purchase Unleaded 88. Those points can be used toward discounts on future fuel, food or drink purchases at Sheetz stores.