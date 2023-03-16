GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police raided an illegal speakeasy on Saturday, seizing jello shots, liquor, wine, beer and a card reader in the process.

In a police report, an undercover officer entered a business at 1159 W. Franklin Boulevard. That officer confirmed the illegal operation and illegal alcohol sales. The report also mentioned used of body-worn camera footage during the investigation.

Authorities got a search warrant, seized several items, and arrested a person for ABC violations (Chapter 18B violation).

Police said they seized 19 individual packed jello shots valued at $95. They also got 21 bottles of wine ($250 value), ten spirituous liquor bottles ($300), 82 beers ($200), an Apple iPhone ($200), a $300 laptop, and a $200 Square card reader.

Gastonia Police charged Marchae Kenshauna McNair with three misdemeanors (Possession/selling alcohol beverage without a permit and mixed beverage/fortified wine, possession/consume, unauthorized person) early Saturday morning. She left the jail on a $2,500 bond.