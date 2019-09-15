General Motors recalls nearly 3.5 million vehicles

General Motors is recalling nearly 3.5 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of a brake problem.

The recall included certain Chevrolet Silverados, Tahoes and Suburbans, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Sierras and Yukons.

The models range from 2014 through 2018.

GM says there have been 113 reports of crashes and 13 injuries related to the issue.

A pump in the braking system can put out less power, increasing the stopping distance.

The company says the problem is rare and mostly happens at low speeds.

GM already started notifying owners that they can take their vehicle to the dealer to have the brakes fixed free of charge.