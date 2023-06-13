MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — With school out of session for the summer, camps are filling up.

Carteret County Parks and Recreation has lots of options for outdoor activities to enjoy this season along with 18 trails, 14 parks and plenty of things to stay active and healthy.

“We kind of work our way around the county with our different camps. We have archery and tennis going on right now up in the western part of the county,” said Tina Purifoy, director of Carteret County Parks and Recreation. “And then we’ll work our way over to the eastern part of the county later in the summer. So there’s a lot of opportunities. If you miss the first session, we always have another session going.”

There are also seven dates for their annual Beach Run Series, with options of a 1-mile, 5k, and 10k for everyone to enjoy.