Get ready for voter ID changes in 2020

As your election headquarters, 9 On Your Side wants to make sure you’re prepared for the polls.

The new voter identification law takes effect next year.

In 2018 a new North Carolina constitutional amendment was passed that states people need a voter ID in order to vote, this is taking effect January 2020.

“I hope they leave with the thought that this is not going to be too bad or a big detriment to them coming to the voting place I want voters to be prepared so that they are not worried or scared about it or feel like it just works like it normally does,” said Kellie Hopkins, Beaufort County Director of Elections

That’s why the North Carolina State Board of Elections is hosting seminars across the state to make sure people are prepared for the change.

These seminars answer questions like what to do if your ID is lost or stolen or if your id has been destroyed due to natural disasters and what you’ll be asked to bring when your heading to the polls, just to name a few.

“Well it’s important because we don’t want anyone disenfranchised in 2020 and a lot of time people only vote during presidential years so we have four years people haven’t been a part of the process. We want to make sure they know what they need when they come to vote so that they are not disenfranchised and their vote doesn’t count,” said Hopkins

These meetings last about one hour and Hopkins says these changes are nothing to be scared up.

These sessions are here to help you get prepared well in advance.

For more information and sessions in your area visit: www.ncsbe.gov