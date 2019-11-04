GFR, GPD sees spike of overdose calls in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville Police Department said they have recently seen a spike in their overdose call volume in the City of Greenville.

Just in the last 24 hours, officials have responded to 12 calls for an overdose.

After seeing such a surge, officials would like to remind the public of the dangers associated not only with illegal drug use but the abuse of prescription drugs.

Each fire and EMS units are stocked with Narcan kits, which in many cases, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“We ask for the community’s support in helping spread the word that there is a danger facing our area. There seems to be some new batch of drugs in town causing several residents to overdose,” said Fire/Rescue Chief Griffin. We’ve encountered at least a dozen patients that have presented with overdose-type symptoms, and so far, we’ve been fortunate enough to get them all back with medical intervention.”

All first responders are working with the community to mitigate the threat before it affects any more residents.

Remember, calling 9-1-1 can make the difference between life and death.

The Good Samaritan Law provides legal protection for those who assist a person in danger or experiencing a medical emergency.