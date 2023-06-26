More than 100 people were detained as activists participated in a Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 25, local media reported.

The march was held in the Nisantasi neighborhood after police blockaded roads leading to the city’s Taksim Square, Dokuz8 Haber reported.

Hundreds of people participated, Evrensel reported.

This footage was published by local journalist Tugce Yilmaz, and shows scenes from the march including a giant rainbow flag being unfurled.

According to Amnesty International: “Since 2015, Pride events have been systematically banned in Türkiye. This Pride season, even small events such as picnics and film screenings have been cracked down upon by the authorities.”

Credit: Tugce Yilmaz via Storyful