CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eighteen years ago, Jada Wilson set an amazing record: Charlotte’s tiniest surviving baby.

She defied all odds after being born at just nine ounces. On Thursday, she graduated from East Mecklenburg High School.

November 17, 2003 is a day her father Cory Hickman and her mother Ayanna Wilson will never forget.

“Tears. Pretty much just crying, wishing, hoping, they would both be ok,” said Hickman.

Pregnant with twins, Ayanna was rushed to an emergency cesarian section at Presbyterian Hospital at just 25 weeks pregnant. Jada was nine ounces, and her sister was one pound.

Unfortunately, Jada’s sister did not make it, and doctors warned the parents about the terrifying odds. But those were odds Jada beat, proving everyone wrong.

“Nobody thought she was going to make it. And then when her sister had died, they really thought it was going to be the end of the road. She pushed it through, and she’s still pushing to this day,” said Hickman.

But if you ask Jada, ‘What is it like to be a miracle baby?’ she’ll tell you she doesn’t feel like one at all.

“I usually hear it a lot, but I don’t – I guess I am. I don’t know,” she said. “I never noticed how small I was until some people took pictures of me and like, I was smaller than their hand.”

Ayanna describes her life as an uphill battle. She was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and has a learning disability that made school tough. But setbacks are no match for Jada Wilson.

“I’m going to Central Piedmont to study game development,” said Jada.

She’s a normal teenager who loves watching TV, playing video games, and spending time with her family. But she continues to teach an important lesson just by being herself.

“As long as you have faith and you believe and you pray, anything is possible. Anything is possible and Jada is proof of that,” said Ayanna.