Global economic fears rise with Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – China is struggling to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

It’s leading international airlines to reduce or discontinue flights to China, a country with one of the largest economies in the world.

The airlines’ moves and travel bans within China are interrupting the country’s contact with the rest of the world and that’s just the beginning of the wide impact of the illness.

The world relies on China, explains Dr. Ausmita Ghosh.

She’s an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at ECU.

“We may have fewer businesses who have manufacturing facilities in China so if those are impacted because if people are not able to go to work in China due to lockdowns in cities to prevent the virus from spreading we could expect those businesses to be hurt and those repercussions could also be observed in the financial markets,” Ghosh says.

Even the United States Federal Reserve is concerned about the coronavirus.

Today, the Governors of the Nation’s Central Bank say they will monitor the impact the outbreak could have on the world economy in the coming months.

Twenty major airports in the U.S. are now screening people arriving from China hoping to contain the virus’ spread.

Smaller airports, like Pitt-Greenville, are watching and waiting.

“We’re ready you know it’s just part of what we do if we get word that there’s certain action we need to take we’re ready to take that action,” says Bill Hopper, the executive director at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

This is also the time of the Lunar New Year in China, one of its busiest travel seasons.

Fewer flyers from China means less money in the global economy.

“because of this coronavirus infection we could look at significant dips in tourism revenues across China because there could be canceled tourists trips, declining retail trade so both retail and travel within and across the globe could be affected,” Ghosh states.

Experts say the full impact of the virus won’t be known until concerns about its spread have eased.