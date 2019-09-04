Global TransPark a hub for Hurricane Dorian response efforts

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Global TransPark will serve as a base of operations for emergency rescue and response from Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency response personnel, crews, vehicles, and other equipment from across North Carolina and the U.S. are assembling at the Global TransPark in Kinston.

The TransPark boasts one of the area’s longest runways and is strategically located near interstate and connector highways, which has served it well as a staging area for emergency response in previous natural disasters.

Teams from North Carolina Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard, and other federal, state and local agencies are on hand and ready to respond to emergency requests for help.

In addition to housing emergency response crews, the Global TransPark will store emergency supplies, including rescue boats and aircraft, ready-to-eat meals as well as medical supplies.

The Global TransPark also served as an incident command post for emergency response operations during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018.