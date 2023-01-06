RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for the family of the 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed in the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November has raised four times its goal.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, the fundraiser to help support Hailey Brooks’ family has raised more than $101,000. The goal was set at $25,000 when the fundraiser was started in November by Erika Parker of Fuquay-Varina. More than 1,400 people have donated, according to the GoFundMe page.

Parker organized the fundraiser not only to support Hailey’s family but to “allow them to establish a non-profit organization in Hailey’s honor with the goal of carrying out her legacy,” CBS 17 previously reported.

Hailey was a participant in the Nov. 19 parade as part of the CC & Co. Dance Complex team when she was hit by a pick-up truck that was pulling a float.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, was driving the pickup truck, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, and unsafe movement. He was also charged with carrying a firearm in a parade, an arrest warrant stated.

Warrants in the case said there were improper brakes inadequate to control the movement of the pickup truck, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

Glass will appear in court on Jan. 26.