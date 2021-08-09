Going once…Going…Twice…Restore’s Silent Auction showcases August items

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The ReStore of Craven County is taking bids for its monthly in-store auction. The ReStore is part of Craven County’s Habitat for Humanity organization. Originally, one auction was scheduled last August but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, these auctions are held on a monthly basis.

Online Originals: Monthly auction gives back to Craven County community | WNCT

The profits go towards building homes but also towards neighborhood revitalization programs and home repairs for eligible families. Those efforts became incredibly necessary after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Florence in 2018. Organizers say that Habitat for Humanity isn’t just about creating safe homes, but also safe neighborhoods so families can thrive, giving stability to children who may have not had it before.

The ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern NC. The auction room is open at the ReStore during regular store hours, and there’s no registration fee. Just show up to the auction room and bid on whatever item you want.

Store hours are:

Sunday/Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV