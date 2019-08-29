Golden Corral donates supplies to local elementary school

Employees from the Golden Corral in Greenville delivered around $1,800 worth of school supplies to Lakeforest Elementary this morning.

The team has been collecting school supplies to donate for a while.

Staff even took all the tips they collected on certain nights, and put them towards buying even more classroom essentials for Lakeforest.

School officials say the donation is incredibly helpful to teachers who often times have to buy things like hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes out of pocket.

“To have that community support come in to a school is monumental. To have that type of support to where you can call and be like “can you guys help us” we know we’ve got that partnership with Golden Corral now,” said Diana Denham, Principal of Lakeforest Elementary.

Golden Corral adopted the school as a part of a year long program.

They also donated gift certificates for school officials to give out to students as a reward for good behavior or great grades.

The manager for Golden Corral’s Greenville location said she’s loved seeing her staff come together to support a local school.

“I am so, so pleased with the staff at the Golden Corral in Greenville, and what they’ve done and their heartfelt giving. It’s been awesome,” said Geralynn Nicholas, Manager of Golden Corral.

