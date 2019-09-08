1  of  3
Closings
Beaufort County Community College Coastal Carolina Community College Iconic Marine Group

Goldsboro boy transported to Vidant after nearly drowning in pond

News
Posted: / Updated:
AMBULANCE FOR WEB_1523154280097.jpg-873772846.jpg

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews pulled a boy from a pond after he went under and could not be found in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Slocumb Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“Callers advised that a male child, approximately 7-9 years old, had gone underwater, had not come back up, and could not be found,” the news release said.

Once on scene, police officers entered the water, which is a retention pond, and searched for the boy, police said.

Fire crews who arrived later also went into the water and found the boy.

The victim, who was alive, was taken to an awaiting Wayne County EMS crew who took the boy to Wayne UNC Healthcare, officials told our sister station, CBS 17.

He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The boy’s condition was not available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV