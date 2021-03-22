Goldsboro church plans to open sanctuary safely for Easter service

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — In just two weeks many will celebrate Easter.

In a year’s time, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way a lot of people celebrate the holiday.

Now with vaccinations and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, there is a sense of hope that services can return to normal.

“Everything has been virtual, so we are missing that fellowship. We are missing that communion that we have with each other,” said Aaron McNair II.

McNair is the senior pastor at Deeper Life Church Ministries in Goldsboro.

The church hasn’t had any members in the sanctuary since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Easter Sunday will be a taste of some normalcy.

“We have been out for so long, so the concerns have gone down thankfully because people are getting vaccinated now and we have our guidelines in place. Our precautions in place,” McNair said.

The church will allow members inside for service.

“Well, we have just set up our website for those who would like to attend service [they] will have to register. They’ll come in and we’ll have sanitation stations set up [and] participation waivers. We’ll provide masks for those who don’t have masks. They’ll [staff] do temperature checks and then we have social distancing seating. Our sanctuary actually seats 1,000 people,” explained McNair.

McNair said they are only allowing 250 members inside.

This comes after last month, Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions, which included allowing larger venues to have 250 people inside.

“I’m excited. For any preacher. Resurrection Sunday is their happy day,” said McNair.

He also said he’s willing to help churches in the area when it comes to implementing safety protocols.

If you are interested in signing up for Easter service, click here.