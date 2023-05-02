WILMINGTON, N.C. – Johnathan Aquavious Heath, a/k/a “Booty,” age 43, of Goldsboro was sentenced to 252 months in prison for his leadership role in a drug trafficking organization bringing significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, heroin, and fentanyl in the Goldsboro area.

“There are serious consequences for those that are trafficking dangerous and deadly narcotics in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant will be spending the next twenty-plus years behind bars for his crimes.”

According to court documents and information presented in court, in 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Wilmington, North Carolina received information that Heath was a leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Goldsboro and distributing significant quantities of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, powder cocaine, and cocaine base (crack). Based on the investigation, law enforcement learned that Heath maintained several “trap houses” or “stash houses” in Goldsboro and employed people to run the stash houses and he also employed runners, often times drug users, to hand deliver drugs.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement gathered information regarding this organization from multiple confidential sources and cooperating defendants, conducted surveillance, and also conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from Heath, as well as those working for him. Over the course of the conspiracy, Heath was responsible for assisting in the distribution of at least 119.54 grams of cocaine, 401.62 grams cocaine base, 373.608 grams of actual methamphetamine, 1,500 grams of heroin, and 1,474.18 grams of fentanyl. On June 7, 2022, Heath pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or More of Cocaine, and 280 grams or More of Cocaine Base and Distribution of Fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine.

Four additional defendants have previously been charged and convicted in this investigation:

Aratika Omhaya Anderson, a/k/a “Tika” (5:21-CR-314-M-2): pled guilty on October 19, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of 5 grams or More of Methamphetamine, aiding and abetting and was sentenced to 88 months in prison.

Victoria Christine Taylor (5:21-CR-314-M-3): pled guilty on March 8, 2022, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute a quantity of crack cocaine and was sentenced to 80 months in prison.

Richard Ronald Harris, III (5:21-CR-314-M-5): pled guilty on October 6, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting. Harris was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Lelia Inez Harris (5:21-CR-314-M-5): pled guilty on November 16, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Five (5) Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting. Harris was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Wilmington, North Carolina and the Goldsboro Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer C. Nucci prosecuted the case.