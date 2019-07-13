Goldsboro man arrested on firearms and drug possession charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday and handed him various weapons and drug charges.

Police say Ryan O’Shea Hall, 26, was arrested in the 500 block of East Holly Street. Hall was the passenger of a vehicle traveling in that direction.

According to a Goldsboro police news release, Hall was charged with felony possession of MDMA, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with an unrelated outstanding order for his arrest.

Hall was arrested without incident and was placed under a $15, 500 secured bond. His first court appearance is July 15.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was cited for traffic violations and released.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime in Wayne County, police ask you to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.