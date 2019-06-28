Goldsboro man charged with raping young girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is two child sex crime charges for assaults that could date back to 2017, police said.

Kenneth Artis Jr., 48, is charged with one count of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The charges come after Goldsboro police received a report alleging a sexual assault on a female child back on April 1. The assaults were said to have occurred multiple times over a period of time ranging from 2017 through this year.

Through further investigation, Artis was identified as the suspect and a warrant was secured for him on the above charges.

Artis was arrested without incident at 11:16 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was brought before a magistrate and given a $520,000 secured bond.

Artis is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.