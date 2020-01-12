Goldsboro officer fires shot at vehicle attempting to drive into crowd

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a Goldsboro police officer fired a shot at a driver attempting to drive into a crowd of people Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Day Circle around 9:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers encountered a large disturbance involving a crowd of people and multiple vehicles.

Authorities say the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to run over multiple people. That’s when the officer fired, hitting the car.

No one inside the vehicle was injured. The vehicle sustained minor damage from the gunshot.

One person was struck by the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

No officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and criminal charges are pending.

In addition, an Internal Investigation will be conducted by the Goldsboro Police Department.

Authorities are not releasing any names at this time.