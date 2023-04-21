GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.

Police responded just after 11:30 p.m. to a report of a man shot at 1408 S. Harding Dr. in Goldsboro. The man, who has been identified as Tyreik Jaheim Artis, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest area.

Artis was taken to UNC Wayne Health by ambulance then taken by helicopter to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Artis was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation is still developing.