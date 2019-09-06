Gov. Cooper directs emergency responders to OBX following ‘Catastrophic Flooding’

(WNCT) As Hurricane Dorian leaves North Carolina, Gov. Cooper and state and local emergency officials announced that help has arrived at Ocracoke Island and food and water is on the way to those stranded there.

Additionally, assessments are underway to determine the damage the storm left behind.

“Currently the island has no electricity and many homes and buildings are still underwater,” said Governor Cooper. “Helicopters will airlift food and water to the island, and fly the injured and others who want to leave the island to safety.”

First responders will airlift anyone who may have been injured, and others who need to leave the island.

A shelter in Washington County will accommodate people from Ocracoke who need temporary housing.

Damage assessments are underway in southeastern North Carolina, and Emergency management personnel are prepared to move supplies into the areas that need them.

Though many shelters have closed, and some local governments have lifted their evacuation orders, people who were evacuated should check local government websites and social media channels for reentry instructions.

“Conditions are returning to normal in the southeastern part of our state. We are thankful not to have reports of serious injuries or deaths since the storm arrived,” added Governor Cooper.

18 shelters currently remain open for those needing a safe place to stay.

More than 130,000 customers are experiencing power outages, and DOT reports that 21 primary routes are closed or partially closed due to water or trees blocking the road, or to support the local evacuation.