Gov. Cooper encourages residents to prepare early for winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper has declared December 1 – 7 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week and is encouraging North Carolinians to prepare, before the winter arrives.

“Now is the time to make a plan so that you and your family are ready when winter weather arrives,” said Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper urged residents to monitor changing weather conditions by listening to local media and paying close attention to winter weather warnings.

To help ensure you are ready for winter, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food in your home.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio to monitor for changing weather conditions.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, and road map.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, first aid kit, enough canned/dry food and water for three to seven days and pet travel bag or carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Ensure your pet has a well-fitting collar.

Bring pets inside when temperatures drop below freezing.

Move livestock and other animals to a sheltered location with food and water.

If you must travel during bad weather, emergency officials remind motorists to leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and, if driving on snow- or ice-covered roadways, reduce your speed.

If conditions worsen, pull off the highway and remain in your vehicle.

Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter.

For more information on how to prepare for winter storms, visit readync.org.