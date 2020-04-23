Gov. Cooper expected to release plans today for next steps as COVID-19 continues to impact NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions have been in place for more than a month now and many people are wondering when things will get back to “normal.”

Today, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to share those plans.

Cooper has previously said it’s all about the three “T’s” as far as when we’ll see restrictions start to ease – testing, tracing, and trends.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that 90,336 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state – that means that less than 1-percent of North Carolina’s population has been tested for the virus.

Confirmed cases continue to trend up.

At least 242 people have died so far.

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 29. So far, Cooper has not extended it. Lawmakers will be back in Raleigh for the spring session starting next Tuesday. Republican senators have said they want an idea of the plan before then.

Last week, Cooper ordered more restrictions on essential businesses to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people inside stores.

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina have already put plans in place to reopen. Georgia and South Carolina have already reopened some nonessential businesses like retail stores and some places are allowing inside dining at restaurants.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he disagreed “strongly” with Georgia’s plans, saying “I think it’s too soon.”

Gov. Cooper and his COVID-19 task force will hold a 3 p.m. press conference on Thursday, you can watch it on air or stream it on CBS17.com.