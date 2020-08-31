Gov. Cooper extends 11 pm alcohol curfew through September

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 162 to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina.

The Order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 pm.

This Order will remain in effect through October 2, 2020.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm or that apply to other entities remain in effect.