Gov. Cooper issues order to help N.C. farmers harvest crops ahead Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper issued an order to help North Carolina farmers harvest and transport crops quickly in preparation for any future impacts from Dorian.

The State of Emergency declaration waives certain transportation restrictions to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm, which is expected to strike the southeast in the next few days.

Gov. Cooper issued the order to help farmers statewide after conferring with North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler.

“Some farmers have let us know that they are taking action now to harvest and transfer crops to protect them from potential damage and they need these restrictions lifted,” Governor Cooper said.

State emergency officials are watching Dorian closely.

Governor Cooper encouraged North Carolinians to keep an eye on the forecast.

Governor Cooper has declared September as North Carolina Preparedness Month, encouraging people, families, schools, and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits.

“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”

Prepare by taking time to:

Review your family’s emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials.

Make sure your insurance is up to date. Consider purchasing flood insurance if you do not have it since flood insurance policies do not take effect until 30 days after purchase.

“We encourage everyone to make sure their family is prepared, including elderly parents and pets,” said North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “You need to ensure you are prepared for at least three days in the event of a disaster. You need an emergency plan in case you are required to evacuate. Planning ahead could save your life.”

Mike Sprayberry, state Emergency Management director, said that natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, mudslides, wildfires, winter storms and more can strike at any time.

Having an emergency plan and a basic supply kit in place can help people weather the storm and its aftermath.

“Planning for a disaster should start now because it’s critical that everyone knows what to do and where to go when danger threatens,” Sprayberry added.

The governor’s declaration coincides with National Preparedness Month, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in which all Americans are encouraged to prepare for all types of emergencies.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org or download the free ReadyNC app, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.

Also, check to see if your local community offers an emergency alert service for its residents.