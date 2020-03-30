Gov. Cooper signs executive order to get equipment to healthcare workers, schools, local governments

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 122 to help schools and local governments access state surplus property to help bridge gaps during the response to COVID-19.

The Order also provides transfer or donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) that state government may have and not need.

“This crisis has created hardships for so many, but this Executive Order can help students and local governments with the equipment they need,” said Governor Cooper. “This order helps speed more personal protection equipment to frontline healthcare workers. In addition it allows local governments and students to get other equipment they may need.”

By request, surplus property including computers owned by the state may be requested by governments and school districts, and the state will supply them to try to bridge the digital divide during school closures.

The Order went into effect today. Read the full order here.