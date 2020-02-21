Gov. Cooper urges caution on slick roads as winter storm departs NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Last night’s winter weather brought snow across North Carolina, downed trees and caused power outages around the state.

“While conditions are improving, drivers must still be cautious on icy roads and bridges,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “It’s safer to stay home today unless you have to be on the roads.”

The State Highway Patrol and local police responded to many crashes during the morning commute – but no fatal collisions are reported. Police have closed some roads and bridges due to icy conditions.

The Highway Patrol recommends slowing down and increasing your following distance to stay safe.

Give yourself plenty of time when traveling and clear snow and ice off your car before getting on the road – to avoid flying debris.

As of 8 a.m., the power was out for about 13,000 homes and businesses. Power outages peaked at about 30,000 statewide before 11 p.m.

Utility crews are working hard and power outage totals are fluctuating.

This morning 86 school districts are closed due and 17 have announced late openings.

Here are a few important safety reminders, as the melting continues:

If your power goes out, remember to never use a generator or grill in your home or in the garage – you cannot smell deadly carbon monoxide fumes, and they can kill you.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors today, especially those who are sick or elderly. Look after your pets in the cold and snow.

For more information on coping with winter weather, visit the ReadyNC.org website.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveNC.gov. Please do not call 911 for traffic information.