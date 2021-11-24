Gov. McMaster issues executive order in response to supply chain issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he has issued an executive order to combat supply chain issues in South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s Office, McMaster’s executive order waives or suspends application or enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, permitting size, and hours of service for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles.

The order also calls upon state agencies to evaluate statutes and regulations that if modified will provide relief to the supply chain. This will give South Carolina’s ports and businesses additional tools to more efficiently move cargo statewide.

The South Carolina Trucking Association said these types of executive orders are usually issued in states when there is a natural disaster or other crisis.

President and CEO Rick Todd said, “You got equipment shortages, backups in the chain and that’s just sort of the perfect storm where we are.”

Todd said this order will help get goods across the state.

The order also directs the Department of Public Safety to enforce, to the maximum extent possible, South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law. Slow drivers in the left lane could face fines.

Governor McMaster also joined more than a dozen Republican governors from across the country in tackling supply chain issues and urging the Biden Administration to act.

McMaster and others are urging the Biden Administration to suspend the federal vaccine mandate and waive a federal law that doesn’t allow licensed truck drivers under the age of 21 to cross state lines.

Todd said, “The 21-year-old requirement is a remnant of the days of regulation. The days before we had an interconnected interstate international economy. Before technology, electronic logging, cameras, and tracking capabilities.”