Gov. Roy Cooper files for re-election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Kirby Barbour is riding 400 miles across the state of North Carolina to represent Esteamed Coffee and a much larger cause.

Lives of Purpose's Awaken Coffee, with the help of six other non-profit organizations, including Esteamed Coffee, Moji Coffee, Gabi's Grounds, A Special Blend, 321 Coffee, and Special Pedals are teaming up to raise money for the shops.