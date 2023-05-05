KINSTON — Lenoir County Government is renovating the administration building (also known as the tax office) at 101 N. Queen Street. The renovation is set to begin in early June, so the agencies are in the process of relocating departments to temporary offices just down the block.

The hope is to minimize disruption in service, but these departments will be closed on their respective moving date:

· Environmental Health: Tuesday, May 9

· Inspections/planning: Wednesday, May 10

· Tax office: Wednesday, May 17

· Register of Deeds: Thursday, May 18

All departments currently at 101 N. Queen Street will be moving down the block to these locations:

· Environmental Health: 112 S. Queen Street (Courthouse Square). Customers should access Environmental Health from the courthouse parking lot side

· Inspections/planning: 118 S. Queen Street (Upstairs in fire station museum). Customers can access from the entry door on the south side of the building, from the sidewalk between the courthouse and fire station museum

· Tax office: 110 S. Queen Street. Customers can access the tax office storefront directly from Queen Street

· Register of Deeds: 112 S. Queen Street. Customers can access the Register of Deeds storefront directly from Queen Street

All phone numbers will remain the same. Except for the designated moving day, expectations are each department will resume services the following business day.

Here is additional information about the operations of the Lenoir County Register of Deeds during the move:

· It will not record deeds on Wednesday, May 17 or Thursday, May 18 (electronically or presented in person)

· It will be available to record other documents on Wednesday, May 17

· It will not record any documents/instruments on Thursday, May 18

· It will not record any maps on Wednesday, May 17 or Thursday, May 18

· It will record deeds and maps on Wednesday, May 17 if they were previously stamped by the Tax Department

· The public will not have physical access to real estate books, map books, map machines or public computers. Attorneys will not have access to the judgment computer. Please visit Lenoir County Register of Deeds website at lenoircountync.gov/register-of-deeds/ to search real estate.

If customers have any questions about any of this, they can call the Lenoir County Register of Deeds at 252-559-6420.