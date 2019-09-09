Governor Cooper announces 120 new jobs as manufacturer expands in Halifax County

(WNCT) PCB Piezotronics of North Carolina will consolidate production operations currently located in China and California to its facility in Halifax County, creating 120 jobs, said Governor Roy Cooper.

The company will invest nearly $4.5 million in Halifax.

“Rural North Carolina is a great fit for companies to build out their operations,” said Governor Cooper. Our workers understand modern manufacturing, and along with their communities, they are ready to grow with companies like.PCB Piezotronics in Halifax County.”

PCB Piezotronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), designs and builds test and measurement and industrial sensors that measure vibration, shock, pressure, and other dynamic forces.

PCB recently acquired the Endevco division of Meggitt PLC, which designs and manufactures similar products to those that PCB makes.

Endevco currently produces these products in Xiamen, China, and Irvine, California.

The company’s new project expands its current facility in Halifax County in order to bring these production lines to North Carolina.

“North Carolina offers manufacturers a business location that stacks up with top sites around the world,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. Major manufacturers like PCB Piezotronics have many choices when seeking a place to do business. This decision confirms once again that our state provides the right ingredients for success.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) led the state’s support for the company’s decision.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for all the new positions will reach $33,760 and PCB also provides world-class benefits, including 100% company paid premiums for health insurance.

The Halifax County average wage is $32,216.

PCB’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today.

Over the course of the 10-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by nearly $151 million.

“It’s great to see North Carolina and Halifax County successfully compete with world-class manufacturing sites in places like China,” said N.C. Senator Milton Fitch. We welcome these new jobs to our region.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the EDPNC on this project were the North Carolina Community College System, Halifax County, and the Halifax County Economic Development Commission.