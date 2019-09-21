Governor Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for Individual Assistance after Dorian

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper today sent an additional request to President Trump for federal assistance to North Carolina residents who are hurting from Hurricane Dorian. The request asks for Individual Assistance for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties and adds Jones County to the list of requested counties to receive Public Assistance.

“We are working to get people who are recovering from Dorian the help they need,” said Governor Cooper. “Dorian’s flood waters and its winds damaged many homes, and we are requesting federal assistance to recover.”

The Governor’s request for FEMA Individual Assistance, if approved, would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian, and could open the door to additional FEMA recovery programs, like temporary housing.

Read the Governor’s letter HERE.

This new request is in addition last Friday’s request for a major disaster declaration for Public Assistance that is still awaiting a response. The Public Assistance request would provide reimbursement of funds spent repairing infrastructure and public facilities. To read more about that request including which counties have been requested, click HERE.

State officials have encouraged North Carolina’s congressional leaders, including Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to help expedite approval of federal assistance.

The state is supporting recovery in North Carolina as residents await a federal declaration. In particular, Ocracoke Island faces unique challenges and the state continues to provide critical support services to the island including the following:

A team of emergency managers to support Hyde County officials in coordinating response and recovery efforts

Airlift of food, water and emergency personnel to island

Two Urban Search and Rescue task forces that provided the initial search of island, helped evacuate injured and assisted with donations and supply management and other tasks in days following the storm

Emergency fuel supplies and repairs to get fuel service available

Damage assessment teams to document the need for federal help

NC Office of Emergency Medical Services is providing a mobile medical clinic staffed by physician and eight-person medical team

Mental health counselors who have made hundreds of contacts with residents in need

Food preparation and feeding by volunteer organizations with more than 10,000 meals served

Laundry and shower units from Baptists on Mission

National Guard cleared roads and removed boats from roadways

Four NC Alcohol Law Enforcement agents assisting Hyde County Sheriff’s Department in addition to other counties sheriff’s deputies

Cleanup and disposal of dead fish and marine life by NC National Guard

National Guard personnel and equipment to assist with transportation and donations management

50 portable toilets and 32 handwashing stations

Several volunteer groups supported by the state are at work on the island mucking out houses

NC Department of Insurance working with insurers to remove flooded vehicles from island

Distribution of relief supplies from fire department being managed by local government, with help from volunteer agencies and local volunteers

A central receiving and distribution point has been established on the mainland to manage the flow of supplies and donated goods onto the island

For more on assistance being provided to Ocracoke, click HERE.