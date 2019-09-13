Gov. Cooper requests major disaster declaration for public assistance for counties affected by Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Gov. Cooper requested that President Trump issue a major disaster declaration for public assistance for some North Carolina counties impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The counties are Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.

The major disaster declaration would trigger the FEMA Public Assistance program, providing supplemental federal grants for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

“Hurricane Dorian’s destruction disrupted life on North Carolina’s coast. These grants are designed to offer public assistance to get North Carolinians on the path to recovery,” Gov. Cooper said.

Read the Governor’s letter HERE.

The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The federal share of assistance is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost.

For additional information on the Public Assistance process, please visit FEMA.gov/public-assistance.