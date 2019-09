NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT)- Governor Cooper will participate in a video teleconference call with Administration officials and other governors today at 12:30 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

According to his office, following the call, Cooper will hold a media briefing on Hurricane Dorian at 1:30 p.m.

Watch the live stream here.

