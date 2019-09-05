Governor Cooper urges North Carolinians to shelter in place

Gov. Roy Cooper this afternoon urged North Carolinians should shelter in place and stay off the roads until the storm passes.

“If your area is feeling the impacts of Dorian, please stay home and safe. Don’t drive through standing or moving water,” said Governor Cooper. We are feeling the storm’s force, but it has only started. We have a long night ahead of us. “

The governor urged residents to follow local emergency directives, including curfew and evacuation orders, and to stay tuned to local weather alerts for tornado and flood warnings.

Tornadoes, storm surge, and flash flooding continue to be a dangerous threat, particularly east of Interstate 95.

Flash floods are a significant concern across much of eastern North Carolina.

Part of New Hanover County has already reported 9 inches of rain in a short amount of time on Thursday that led to 17 road closures due to downed trees and flooding.

Flash floods happen rapidly, are not easy to predict and can be deadly. To follow flood conditions in North Carolina, sign up for notices on the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network at fiman.nc.gov.

At least 50 counties declared states of emergency and more than a dozen counties or towns instituted mandatory curfews for tonight.

By Thursday afternoon 68 emergency shelters opened and were housing more than 2,200 evacuees.